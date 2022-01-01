Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) vs Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 99 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (109.4 vs 145.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9-21.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.86 inches
|312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm
12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|60 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Max. brightness
500 nits
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|529 gramm
|529 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12567
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16957
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
GPU performance
12 TFLOPS
12 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Loudness
|-
|79.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
