Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) vs Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)

71 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16
VS
70 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) and Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 99 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (109.4 vs 145.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Triton 300 SE 16" (2022)
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9-21.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.86 inches		 312.4 x 226 x 19.8 mm
12.3 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~80.5%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 60 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 529 gramm 529 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Loudness - 79.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" (2022) and Triton 300 SE 16" (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
