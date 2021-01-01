Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 300 SE or Aspire 5 (A514-54) – what's better?

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE vs Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
VS
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 11375H
RAM 8GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Aspire 5 (A514-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Triton 300 SE
vs
Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 323 mm (12.72 inches) 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) 223 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~73.8%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 62.6 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1060:1
sRGB color space 100% 57.1%
Adobe RGB profile 76% 39.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 77% 40.7%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 0 W 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or Dell Alienware m15 R4
2. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
3. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
5. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or MSI GE76 Raider
6. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) or ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
7. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) or Dell Inspiron 15 5505
8. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) or Swift 3 (SF313-53)
9. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) or Dell Inspiron 15 5502

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) and Predator Triton 300 SE or ask any questions
EnglishРусский