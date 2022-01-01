You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 60 against 48 watt-hours

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (114.1 vs 134.4 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~77.4% Side bezels 6.6 mm 9 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 62.6 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1020:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 76% - DCI-P3 color gamut 77% - Max. brightness Predator Triton 300 SE +10% 330 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 75 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz - GPU boost clock 1590 MHz - FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Predator Triton 300 SE +73% 4.884 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.