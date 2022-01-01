Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 300 SE or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE vs Aspire 5 (A515-56)

56 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
VS
44 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 60 against 48 watt-hours
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (114.1 vs 134.4 square inches)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Triton 300 SE
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches		 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
Area 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~77.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 62.6 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1020:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 76% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 77% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz -
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Predator Triton 300 SE +73%
4.884 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
2. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and Triton 300 SE
3. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Predator Triton 300 SE
4. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
5. HP Pavilion 15 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
6. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) and Aspire 5 (A515-56)
7. Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) and Aspire 5 (A515-56)
8. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Aspire 5 (A515-56)
9. Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) and Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and Predator Triton 300 SE or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский