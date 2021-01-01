Acer Predator Triton 300 SE vs Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (114.1 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
|Area
|736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.3%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|62.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|76%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|77%
|-
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1366
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4686
4496
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
548
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2165
2127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|0 W
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
