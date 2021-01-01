Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 300 SE or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE vs Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

66 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
VS
70 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (114.1 vs 155.8 square inches)
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Triton 300 SE
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 323 mm (12.72 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 62.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 76% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 77% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 0 W 180 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

