Acer Predator Triton 300 SE vs Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
From $1299
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (114.1 vs 143.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS
- Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|363 mm (14.29 inches)
|Height
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
|Area
|736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
|926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.3%
|~72.5%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|62.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|76%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|77%
|-
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6752
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9315
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|0 W
|105 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
4.884 TFLOPS
12.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
