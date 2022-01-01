Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 300 SE or Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) – what's better?

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE vs Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

56 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2200 grams less (around 4.85 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 42% more compact case (114.1 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 142-194% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Triton 300 SE
vs
Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches		 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches
Area 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~64.6%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 62.6 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 76% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 77% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 0 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Predator Triton 300 SE and Alienware m15 R4
2. Predator Triton 300 SE and ROG Strix G15 G513
3. Predator Triton 300 SE and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4. Predator Triton 300 SE and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
5. Predator Triton 300 SE and GE76 Raider
6. Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
7. Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
8. Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) and Omen 17 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) and Triton 300 SE or ask any questions
EnglishРусский