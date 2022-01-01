You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1900 grams less (around 4.19 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (142.9 vs 197.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 74 against 59 watt-hours

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 254 x 19.9 mm

14.29 x 10 x 0.78 inches 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm

15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches Area 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~64.6% Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.5 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Predator Triton 300 300 nits Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) n/a

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 74 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 85 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1725 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Predator Triton 300 8.7 TFLOPS Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) +101% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.