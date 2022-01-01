Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) – what's better?

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) vs Helios 300 (PH315-55)

74 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) and Helios 300 (PH315-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches		 359.4 x 276.4 x 24.9-25.9 mm
14.15 x 10.88 x 0.98-1.02 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 993 cm2 (154 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~67.6%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 7 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1383:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 84.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 97.3% -
Response time 10 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 610 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 110 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79 dB -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
