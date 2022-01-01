Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) or Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) – what's better?

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) vs Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

74 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) and Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1600 grams less (around 3.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 99.9 against 74 watt-hours
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (145.8 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
vs
Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches		 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~64.6%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1383:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 84.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 97.3% -
Response time 10 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 610 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 110 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1725 MHz
FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79 dB 82 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

