You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1600 grams less (around 3.53 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 99.9 against 74 watt-hours

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (145.8 vs 197.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm

15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~64.6% Side bezels 6.9 mm 8.5 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56 dB 49 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1383:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 84.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 97.3% - Response time 10 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) 500 nits Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) n/a

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 74 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 230 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 610 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 110 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1310 MHz GPU boost clock - 1725 MHz FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80 GPU performance Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) 16.4 TFLOPS Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) +7% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79 dB 82 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.