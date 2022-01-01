Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) vs Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1600 grams less (around 3.53 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 99.9 against 74 watt-hours
- Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (145.8 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
|400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~64.6%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|56 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1383:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|84.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|97.3%
|-
|Response time
|10 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|610 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12011
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16639
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|110 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1310 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1725 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|5120
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|160
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|80
GPU performance
16.4 TFLOPS
17.5 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|79 dB
|82 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
