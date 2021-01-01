You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i9 11900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (145.2 vs 155.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm

14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm

15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches Area 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~82.1% Side bezels 6.8 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 48.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1175:1 sRGB color space 100% 55.3% Adobe RGB profile - 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7% Response time - 16 ms Max. brightness Predator Triton 500 SE +317% 1250 nits Nitro 5 (AN517-41) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 582 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 85 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Predator Triton 500 SE +11% 12.6 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN517-41) 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC295 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.