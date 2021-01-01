Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 500 SE or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE vs Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

73 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (145.2 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Triton 500 SE
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm
14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches		 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches
Area 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 48.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1175:1
sRGB color space 100% 55.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness
Predator Triton 500 SE +317%
1250 nits
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 582 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Predator Triton 500 SE +11%
12.6 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC295
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

