Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 500 SE or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) – what's better?

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE vs Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

75 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
VS
72 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Triton 500 SE
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 358.1 mm (14.1 inches) 363 mm (14.29 inches)
Height 261.6 mm (10.3 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~72.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
2. Dell Alienware m15 R5 or Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
3. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
4. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
5. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
6. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
7. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
8. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
9. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S) and Triton 500 SE or ask any questions
EnglishРусский