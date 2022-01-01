Home > Laptop comparison > Predator Triton 500 SE or Predator Triton 300 – what's better?

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE vs Triton 300

68 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Acer Predator Triton 300
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Predator Triton 500 SE and Triton 300 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Predator Triton 500 SE
vs
Predator Triton 300

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm
14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches		 363 x 254 x 19.9 mm
14.29 x 10 x 0.78 inches
Area 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~72.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Predator Triton 500 SE +317%
1250 nits
Predator Triton 300
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 85 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Predator Triton 500 SE +45%
12.6 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE or MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
2. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE or Helios 300 (PH315-53)
3. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE or HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE or Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
5. Acer Predator Triton 500 SE or Triton 300 SE
6. Acer Predator Triton 300 or MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
7. Acer Predator Triton 300 or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
8. Acer Predator Triton 300 or Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
9. Acer Predator Triton 300 or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
10. Acer Predator Triton 300 or Triton 300 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 and Triton 500 SE or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский