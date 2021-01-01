Home > Laptop comparison > Spin 5 (SP513-55N) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) vs Aspire 5 (A515-56)

58 out of 100
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
From $999
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) and Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
  • 101% sharper screen – 201 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (109.3 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 300 mm (11.81 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~77.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 3733 MHz 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) or Dell XPS 13 9305
2. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) or Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) or Swift 3 (SF313-53)
5. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) or TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
6. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) or ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
7. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) or Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
8. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) or ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
9. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) or Dell Inspiron 15 5502

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and Spin 5 (SP513-55N) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский