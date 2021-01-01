Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) vs Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
- 101% sharper screen – 201 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (109.3 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|300 mm (11.81 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|260 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spin 5 (SP513-55N) +76%
4184
2384
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Spin 5 (SP513-55N) +108%
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|3733 MHz
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
