Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) vs Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

60 out of 100
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
VS
63 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
From $999
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM

Review

Evaluation of Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) and Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (109.3 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 300 mm (11.81 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 3733 MHz 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1536
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

