Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) vs Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

59 out of 100
Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
48 out of 100
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) and Spin 3 (SP313-51N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
  • Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 27% sharper screen – 216 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
vs
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 312.42 x 218.44 x 17.01 mm
12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches		 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm
11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches
Area 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~76.5%
Side bezels 5.5 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Green Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 38.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1252:1
sRGB color space 100% 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 78.7%
Response time - 44 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 18 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 12
GPU performance
Spin 5 (SP514-51N) +101%
1.69 TFLOPS
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
