Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 50.3 against 37 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.2 vs 134.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~77.5% Side bezels 6.5 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Gold Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 120° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Passive Vapor chamber No No

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 952:1 - sRGB color space 61.8% - Adobe RGB profile 42.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 41.4% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Swift 1 (SF114-34) 300 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 50.3 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 158 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 6 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 2.93 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units 256 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift 1 (SF114-34) 0.24 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type eMMC eMMC Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No - Total slots 1 - NVMe - No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 73.8 dB - Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.