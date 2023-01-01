Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) vs Aspire 3 (A314-36)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 50.3 against 40 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
- Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches
|328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm
12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|9.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|120°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|952:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|61.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|42.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|41.4%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|158 grams
|160 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|0 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|2
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aspire 3 (A314-36) +38%
791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1054
Aspire 3 (A314-36) +98%
2085
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aspire 3 (A314-36) +51%
678
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 3 (A314-36) +223%
2235
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|6 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|2.93 Gbps
|0 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|-
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|eMMC
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|73.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
