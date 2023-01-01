Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 50.3 against 40 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36) Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches 328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm

12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~75.8% Side bezels 6.5 mm 9.2 mm Colors Silver, Gold Silver Material Aluminum Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 120° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 952:1 - sRGB color space 61.8% - Adobe RGB profile 42.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 41.4% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Swift 1 (SF114-34) +36% 300 nits Aspire 3 (A314-36) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 50.3 Wh 40 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 158 grams 160 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP 6 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 2.93 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8 GPU performance Swift 1 (SF114-34) 0.24 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A314-36) +208% 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz - Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 73.8 dB - Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

