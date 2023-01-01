Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 1 (SF114-34) or Aspire 3 (A315-59) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 50.3 against 43 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.2 vs 135.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
  • Around 8.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 1 (SF114-34)
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-59)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches		 362.9 x 241.3 x 19.9 mm
14.29 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~76.6%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 120° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 952:1 1620:1
sRGB color space 61.8% 56%
Adobe RGB profile 42.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.4% -
Response time 25 ms 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 158 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 2 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 2.93 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16
GPU performance
Swift 1 (SF114-34)
0.24 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A315-59) +496%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 73.8 dB -
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Aspire 3 (A315-59):
    - Keyboard backlighting is optional.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

