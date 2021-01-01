You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 50.3 against 37 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (106.2 vs 164.9 square inches)

24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53) Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 138-188% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~77.5% Side bezels 6.5 mm 10.3 mm Colors Silver, Gold Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 120° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 952:1 - sRGB color space 61.8% - Adobe RGB profile 42.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 41.4% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Swift 1 (SF114-34) 300 nits Aspire 3 (A317-53) n/a

Battery Capacity 50.3 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 158 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 6 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 2.93 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 256 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift 1 (SF114-34) 0.24 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A317-53) +250% 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 73.8 dB - Microphones 1 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.