Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) vs Aspire 5 (A515-56)

41 out of 100
Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) and Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.2 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Can run popular games at about 592-807% higher FPS
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 1 (SF114-34)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches		 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~77.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 120° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 952:1 -
sRGB color space 61.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 42.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.4% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 158 gramm 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 2.93 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 256 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Swift 1 (SF114-34)
0.24 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +1076%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 73.8 dB 68.7 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

