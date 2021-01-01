You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.2 vs 134.4 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Can run popular games at about 592-807% higher FPS

Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~77.4% Side bezels 6.5 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Gold Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 120° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 952:1 - sRGB color space 61.8% - Adobe RGB profile 42.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 41.4% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Swift 1 (SF114-34) 300 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50.3 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 158 gramm 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 6 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 2.93 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 256 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift 1 (SF114-34) 0.24 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) +1076% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 73.8 dB 68.7 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.