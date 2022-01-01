You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Celeron N4000 Intel Celeron N4020 RAM - 4GB 8GB 4GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB - 32GB 64GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 50.3 against 39 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

16% sharper screen – 157 versus 135 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 311 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches 296 x 199 x 18.15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~63% Side bezels 6.5 mm 19.6 mm Colors Silver, Gold Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 120° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 Size 14 inches 11.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 135 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 952:1 - sRGB color space 61.8% - Adobe RGB profile 42.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 41.4% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Swift 1 (SF114-34) 300 nits Chromebook 311 n/a

Battery Capacity 50.3 Wh 39 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 158 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 6 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory speed 2.93 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 2 GPU performance Swift 1 (SF114-34) +71% 0.24 TFLOPS Chromebook 311 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 32GB 64GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type eMMC eMMC Channels 1x64 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable No No Total slots 1 1 NVMe - No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 73.8 dB - Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel - 1.6 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.