Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) vs Chromebook 314
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (106.2 vs 117 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches
|325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm
12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|755 cm2 (117 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~71.6%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|120°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|952:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|61.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|42.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|41.4%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|-
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|158 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift 1 (SF114-34) +22%
565
464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift 1 (SF114-34) +27%
1070
843
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Chromebook 314 +11%
776
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|6 W
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|2.93 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|2
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|eMMC
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x32 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|128
|NVMe
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|73.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.0
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|-
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1