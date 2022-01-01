Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 1 (SF114-34) or Chromebook 512 – what's better?

Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) vs Chromebook 512

39 out of 100
Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
37 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 512
Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
Acer Chromebook 512
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) and Chromebook 512 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
  • Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 14-19% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 1 (SF114-34)
vs
Chromebook 512

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches		 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm
11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~62.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 21.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 120° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 12 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 912 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 952:1 -
sRGB color space 61.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 42.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.4% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 158 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz -
GPU boost clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.93 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8
GPU performance
Swift 1 (SF114-34)
0.24 TFLOPS
Chromebook 512 +25%
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type eMMC eMMC
Channels 1x64 GB 1x32 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe - No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 73.8 dB -
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
Promotion
