Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
- Around 6.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 268-366% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 56 against 37 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
- 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.7 vs 134.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|302.5 x 233.9 x 16 mm
11.91 x 9.21 x 0.63 inches
|363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|40 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1494:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|98.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|70.1%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.3%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift 3 (SF313-53) +110%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift 3 (SF313-53) +289%
4576
1177
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Swift 3 (SF313-53) +191%
1331
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift 3 (SF313-53) +593%
4953
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|2.93 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|640 x 480
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
