You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 56 against 36 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits

43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.7 vs 134.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 302.5 x 233.9 x 16 mm

11.91 x 9.21 x 0.63 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~77.5% Side bezels 8.6 mm 9 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1080 Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1494:1 - sRGB color space 98.7% - Adobe RGB profile 70.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% - Max. brightness Swift 3 (SF313-53) +47% 440 nits Aspire 3 (A315-58) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 36 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 640 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift 3 (SF313-53) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-58) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels - 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.