Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) vs Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
VS
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
From $699
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and Aspire 5 (A514-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
  • Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits
  • 28% sharper screen – 201 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 3 (SF313-53)
vs
Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 302.5 mm (11.91 inches) 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) 223 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 16 mm (0.63 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~73.8%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1494:1 1060:1
sRGB color space 98.7% 57.1%
Adobe RGB profile 70.1% 39.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% 40.7%
Max. brightness
Swift 3 (SF313-53) +47%
440 nits
Aspire 5 (A514-54)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

