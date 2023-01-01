Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3 (SF314-44) or Aspire 5 (A515-45) – what's better?

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44) vs Aspire 5 (A515-45)

48 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44)
VS
45 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44) and Aspire 5 (A515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (105.5 vs 141 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 3 (SF314-44)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-45)

Case

Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.90 mm
12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches		 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm
14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2) 910 cm2 (141.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~73.7%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver, Pink Black, Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) - 38.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Aspire 5 (A515-45)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Swift 3 (SF314-44)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~24% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1908:1
sRGB color space 100% 57.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 39.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 38%
Response time - 32 ms
Max. brightness
Swift 3 (SF314-44) +20%
300 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-45)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - ~70.4 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Optional Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) and Swift 3 (SF314-44) or ask any questions
