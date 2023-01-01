Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (105.5 vs 141 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (105.5 vs 141 square inches) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.90 mm

12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm

14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2) 910 cm2 (141.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~73.7% Side bezels 5.9 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Pink Black, Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 38.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Aspire 5 (A515-45) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 Swift 3 (SF314-44) 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 24% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1908:1 sRGB color space 100% 57.3% Adobe RGB profile - 39.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 38% Response time - 32 ms Max. brightness Swift 3 (SF314-44) +20% 300 nits Aspire 5 (A515-45) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 48 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - ~70.4 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Optional Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.