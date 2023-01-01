Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44) vs Aspire 5 (A515-45)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (105.5 vs 141 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.7 x 211.7 x 15.90 mm
12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches
|363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm
14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|681 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
|910 cm2 (141.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~73.7%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Pink
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|38.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Aspire 5 (A515-45)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Swift 3 (SF314-44)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~24% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1908:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|57.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|39.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|38%
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1368
1468
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
3869
4036
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1068
1123
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4483
4742
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|~70.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Optional
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
