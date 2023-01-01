Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.90 mm

12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm

12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2) 662 cm2 (102.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~85.8% Side bezels 5.9 mm 4.5 mm Colors Silver, Pink Blue, Green Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor No - Screen space comparison Swift 14 - SF14-71T 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Swift 3 (SF314-44) 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Swift 3 (SF314-44) 300 nits Swift 14 - SF14-71T n/a

Battery Capacity 48 Wh 0 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter - 365 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance Swift 3 (SF314-44) n/a Swift 14 - SF14-71T 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Optional Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.