Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) vs Aspire 5 (A517-53)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (104.5 vs 160.7 square inches)
- 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53)
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
|402.1 x 257.8 x 19.9 mm
15.83 x 10.15 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|1037 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.1%
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|9.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1500
1459
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift 3 (SF314-512) +19%
6785
5708
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1080
Aspire 5 (A517-53) +35%
1463
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift 3 (SF314-512) +56%
8054
5170
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
