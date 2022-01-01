You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (104.5 vs 160.7 square inches)

24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-53) Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 321 x 210 x 15 mm

12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches 402.1 x 257.8 x 19.9 mm

15.83 x 10.15 x 0.78 inches Area 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) 1037 cm2 (160.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~79.6% Side bezels 5.6 mm 9.6 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Swift 3 (SF314-512) 300 nits Aspire 5 (A517-53) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 50 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Swift 3 (SF314-512) 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A517-53) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.