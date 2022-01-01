You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (104.5 vs 153.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 321 x 210 x 15 mm

12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches 363.5 x 272.9 x 26.5-29.5 mm

14.31 x 10.74 x 1.04-1.16 inches Area 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) 992 cm2 (153.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~67.7% Side bezels 5.6 mm 9.1 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1440:1 sRGB color space - 54% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Swift 3 (SF314-512) 300 nits Nitro 5 (AN515-46) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Swift 3 (SF314-512) 1.41 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-46) +879% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.