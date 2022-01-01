You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (109.7 vs 141 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm

12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm

14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) 910 cm2 (141.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% ~73.7% Side bezels 6.8 mm 9 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 39 dB 38.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1215:1 1908:1 sRGB color space 96.2% 57.3% Adobe RGB profile 67.3% 39.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% 38% Response time - 32 ms Max. brightness Swift 3 (SF314-59) +20% 300 nits Aspire 5 (A515-45) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 48 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8 GPU performance Swift 3 (SF314-59) 0.84 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-45) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 70.4 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.