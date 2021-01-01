Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) vs Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
From $699
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1500 grams less (around 3.31 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (109.7 vs 155.8 square inches)
- 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
- Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
|1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.5%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|13.8 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|39 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1215:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|96.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.3%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1169
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +18%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2346
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +173%
6409
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
