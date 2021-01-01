You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) Can run popular games at about 138-188% higher FPS

Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm

12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% ~78.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.5 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level 39 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1215:1 952:1 sRGB color space 96.2% 61.8% Adobe RGB profile 67.3% 42.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.3% 41.4% Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Swift 3 (SF314-59) 300 nits Swift 1 (SF114-34) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 48 Wh 50.3 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 158 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 15 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units 384 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift 3 (SF314-59) +250% 0.84 TFLOPS Swift 1 (SF114-34) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 1 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 73.8 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

