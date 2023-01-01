Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3 (SF314-71) or Swift 14 - SF14-71T – what's better?

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) vs Swift 14 - SF14-71T

59 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
VS
55 out of 100
Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71) and Swift 14 - SF14-71T important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-71)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 3 (SF314-71)
vs
Swift 14 - SF14-71T

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 312.92 x 214.12 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches		 310.5 x 213.3 x 14.95 mm
12.22 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches
Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) 662 cm2 (102.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% ~85.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gold Blue, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 40.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 13414:1 -
sRGB color space 99.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 97.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 grams 365 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance
Swift 3 (SF314-71)
0.84 TFLOPS
Swift 14 - SF14-71T +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

