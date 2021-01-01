You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 56 against 37 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (134.5 vs 164.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53) User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~77.5% Side bezels 5.7 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 39 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1842:1 - sRGB color space 99.5% - Adobe RGB profile 68.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.6% - Response time 26 ms - Max. brightness Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits Aspire 3 (A317-53) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 271 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 640 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift 3 SF316-51 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A317-53) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.2 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.