You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm

14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~80.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.9 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 39 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1842:1 1007:1 sRGB color space 99.5% 54.2% Adobe RGB profile 68.5% 37.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 66.6% 36.1% Response time 26 ms 36 ms Max. brightness Swift 3 (SF316-51) +20% 300 nits Aspire 7 (A715-42G) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 271 gramm 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Swift 3 (SF316-51) 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 7 (A715-42G) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.2 dB 67.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 11.0 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.