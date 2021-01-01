Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3 SF316-51 or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 vs Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 and Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (134.5 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 3 SF316-51
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches		 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 39 dB 48.6 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1842:1 1175:1
sRGB color space 99.5% 55.3%
Adobe RGB profile 68.5% 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.6% 36.7%
Response time 26 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 271 gramm 582 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +709%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC295
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.2 dB 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

