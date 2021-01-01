Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3 SF316-51 or Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) – what's better?

Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 vs Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
71 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
From $2500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 and Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2200 grams less (around 4.85 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (134.5 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
  • Can run popular games at about 628-856% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 74 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 24% sharper screen – 170 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 3 SF316-51
vs
Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
Dimensions 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches		 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~64.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1842:1 -
sRGB color space 99.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 68.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.6% -
Response time 26 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 271 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 140 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 640 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) +1141%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

