Swift 3 SF316-51 or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.5 vs 145.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Provides 317% higher max. screen brightness: 1250 vs 300 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm

14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 39 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 137 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1842:1 - sRGB color space 99.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.6% - Response time 26 ms - Max. brightness Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits Predator Triton 500 SE +317% 1250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 271 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 105 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 640 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS Predator Triton 500 SE +794% 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 75.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.