Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3 (SF316-51) or Swift 3 (SF313-53) – what's better?

Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) vs Swift 3 (SF313-53)

48 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51)
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51)
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) and Swift 3 (SF313-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 47% sharper screen – 201 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.7 vs 134.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 3 (SF316-51)
vs
Swift 3 (SF313-53)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches		 302.5 x 233.9 x 16 mm
11.91 x 9.21 x 0.63 inches
Area 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~76.7%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 39 dB 40 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1842:1 1494:1
sRGB color space 99.5% 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile 68.5% 70.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.6% 73.3%
Response time 26 ms -
Max. brightness
Swift 3 (SF316-51)
300 nits
Swift 3 (SF313-53) +47%
440 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 271 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Swift 3 (SF316-51)
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF313-53)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
3. Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
4. Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
5. Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
6. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
7. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and Swift 3 (SF316-51) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский