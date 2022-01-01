You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

47% sharper screen – 201 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.7 vs 134.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches 302.5 x 233.9 x 16 mm

11.91 x 9.21 x 0.63 inches Area 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~76.7% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.6 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 39 dB 40 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2256 x 1504 Size 16.1 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1842:1 1494:1 sRGB color space 99.5% 98.7% Adobe RGB profile 68.5% 70.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 66.6% 73.3% Response time 26 ms - Max. brightness Swift 3 (SF316-51) 300 nits Swift 3 (SF313-53) +47% 440 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 271 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Swift 3 (SF316-51) 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF313-53) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.