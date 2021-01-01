Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3x (SF314-510G) or Aspire 5 (A517-52) – what's better?

Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) vs Aspire 5 (A517-52)

54 out of 100
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
50 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
From $900
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
From $850
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics
RAM

Evaluation of Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) and Aspire 5 (A517-52) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 59 against 50.2 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (106.2 vs 164.9 square inches)
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
Aspire 5 (A517-52)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches		 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1020:1 892:1
sRGB color space 96% 59%
Adobe RGB profile - 38%
Response time 31 ms 11 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Swift 3x (SF314-510G) +35%
2.534 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A517-52)
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 67.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
