Swift 3x (SF314-510G) or Aspire 5 (A517-52) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)

Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 59 against 50.2 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (106.2 vs 164.9 square inches)

24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~77.5% Side bezels 6.5 mm 10.3 mm Colors Blue Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1020:1 892:1 sRGB color space 96% 59% Adobe RGB profile - 38% Response time 31 ms 11 ms Max. brightness Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 300 nits Aspire 5 (A517-52) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 50.2 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 307 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 768 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift 3x (SF314-510G) +35% 2.534 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A517-52) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 - Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 67.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.