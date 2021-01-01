Swift 3x (SF314-510G) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (106.2 vs 143.7 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~72.4% Side bezels 6.5 mm 9 mm Colors Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1020:1 - sRGB color space 96% - Response time 31 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 300 nits Nitro 5 (AN515-45) n/a

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP - 0 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 768 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 2.534 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +26% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.