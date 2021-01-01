Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3x (SF314-510G) or Spin 5 (SP513-55N) – what's better?

Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) vs Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
VS
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
From $999
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM 8GB

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) and Spin 5 (SP513-55N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 28% sharper screen – 201 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
vs
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 322.8 mm (12.71 inches) 300 mm (11.81 inches)
Height 212.2 mm (8.35 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 17.95 mm (0.71 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~77%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Blue Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1020:1 -
sRGB color space 96% 100%
Response time 31 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR4 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

