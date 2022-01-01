You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510) Can run popular games at about 111-152% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.9 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~78.9% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.5 mm Colors Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 44.2 dB 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1916:1 1280:1 sRGB color space 99% 98% Adobe RGB profile 72.5% 69% DCI-P3 color gamut 71.5% 67% Response time 38 ms 40 ms Max. brightness Swift 3x (SF314-510) 300 nits Swift 3 (SF314-511) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 266 gramm 314 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR4 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 12 GPU performance Swift 3x (SF314-510) +202% 2.534 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-511) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 72 dB 74.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

