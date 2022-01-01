Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3x (SF314-510) or Swift 3 (SF314-511) – what's better?

Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510) vs Swift 3 (SF314-511)

51 out of 100
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
VS
46 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511)
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510) and Swift 3 (SF314-511) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510)
  • Can run popular games at about 111-152% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 3x (SF314-510)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-511)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.9 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 44.2 dB 42 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1916:1 1280:1
sRGB color space 99% 98%
Adobe RGB profile 72.5% 69%
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.5% 67%
Response time 38 ms 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 266 gramm 314 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 12
GPU performance
Swift 3x (SF314-510) +202%
2.534 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-511)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 72 dB 74.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
