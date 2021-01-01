Swift 3x (SF314-510G) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.2 vs 134.5 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~82.3% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.7 mm Colors Blue Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1020:1 1842:1 sRGB color space 96% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6% Response time 31 ms 26 ms Max. brightness Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 300 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR4 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 768 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift 3x (SF314-510G) +80% 2.534 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 1 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.