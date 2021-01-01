Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3x (SF314-510G) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

54 out of 100
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
From $900
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) and Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (106.2 vs 134.5 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1020:1 1842:1
sRGB color space 96% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6%
Response time 31 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Swift 3x (SF314-510G) +80%
2.534 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

