Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) or Aspire 5 (A517-52) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1600 grams less (around 3.53 lbs)

Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50.2 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (102.1 vs 164.9 square inches)

Provides 37% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 300 nits

24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm

12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches Area 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9% ~77.5% Side bezels 4.5 mm 10.3 mm Colors Green Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 34 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1550:1 892:1 sRGB color space 98% 59% Adobe RGB profile 68% 38% DCI-P3 color gamut 67% - Response time 22 ms 11 ms Max. brightness Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) +37% 410 nits Aspire 5 (A517-52) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 50.2 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm 307 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 640 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A517-52) +33% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 - Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 65 dB 67.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.