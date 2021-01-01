Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (102.1 vs 143.7 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm

12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches Area 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9% ~72.4% Side bezels 4.5 mm 9 mm Colors Green Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 34 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1550:1 - sRGB color space 98% - Adobe RGB profile 68% - DCI-P3 color gamut 67% - Response time 22 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) 410 nits Nitro 5 (AN515-45) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 0 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 640 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) 1.41 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 65 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.