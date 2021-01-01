Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) or Swift 3 (SF314-59) – what's better?

Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) vs Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
VS
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) and Swift 3 (SF314-59) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 37% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (102.1 vs 109.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Case

Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 318.9 mm (12.56 inches) 323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 206.7 mm (8.14 inches) 218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9% ~82.5%
Side bezels 4.5 mm 13.8 mm
Colors Green Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1550:1 1215:1
sRGB color space 96% 96.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
2. Inspiron 14 5402 vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
3. ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
4. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
5. TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
6. Swift 3x (SF314-510G) vs Swift 3 (SF314-59)
7. Inspiron 14 7400 vs Swift 3 (SF314-59)
8. Swift 3 (SF313-53) vs Swift 3 (SF314-59)
9. Aspire 5 (A514-54) vs Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) and Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский