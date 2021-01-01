Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) vs Swift 3 SF316-51
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 37% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (102.1 vs 134.5 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm
12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches
|367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.9%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|4.5 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1550:1
|1842:1
|sRGB color space
|98%
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68%
|68.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67%
|66.6%
|Response time
|22 ms
|26 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|275 gramm
|271 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift 3 SF316-51 +8%
1387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift 3 SF316-51 +10%
4658
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Swift 3 SF316-51 +5%
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift 3 SF316-51 +8%
5397
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|65 dB
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
