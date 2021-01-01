Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 37% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (102.1 vs 134.5 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm

12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9% ~82.3% Side bezels 4.5 mm 5.7 mm Colors Green Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 34 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1550:1 1842:1 sRGB color space 98% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 68% 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 67% 66.6% Response time 22 ms 26 ms Max. brightness Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) +37% 410 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 640 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 1 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 65 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.